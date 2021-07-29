Child dead, 2 other children injured after DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 8-year-old boy is dead after a crash Wednesday evening in DeKalb County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a woman driving a Ford Explorer with three children in the car was stopped at the intersection while another vehicle was heading south on S.R. 1. The woman failed to yield to the other driver and ended up being struck by the second vehicle.

Both vehicles went down an embankment on the southwest corner of the intersection, with the Ford ending up on it’s top and trapping the three children inside. The driver was able to get out.

Crews extracted all three children out of the vehicle. One child was flown by Samaritan to the hospital. A second child was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Life saving measures were performed on the third child but was declared dead on scene. He has been identified as Bradford Bego of McCordsville, Ind.

All three children were properly secured in the vehicle with seatbelts or child restraints, according to police. The driver in the second vehicle wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.