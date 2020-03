FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Proximo in Latin means “next.” So, it’s only fitting that Proximo restaurant would be the next great thing in cooking.

It’s been open since 2018, and the team has found their own spot in the Fort Wayne food scene.

Proximo’s executive chef, Kevin Fredrickson, stopped by Studio 15 to show off one of his dishes.

You can learn more about Proximo by clicking here.