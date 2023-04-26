Customers wait outside the new Chicken Salad Chick location before its grand opening on April 26, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another restaurant has made its debut in the Summit City.

On Wednesday, Chicken Salad Chick held a grand opening ceremony with a ribbon-cutting event at 9:00 a.m. before officially opening its doors at 10:00 a.m.

The restaurant held promotional giveaways during its grand opening, and the first customer at the new location received a prize of one free meal a week for a whole year.

The next 99 customers received a prize of one free meal each month for a year, and people were seen camping outside the entrance in lawn chairs before the restaurant opened.

“We’re excited to serve the Fort Wayne community our made-from-scratch food served with our signature Southern hospitality,” said Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney.

Chicken Salad Chick described itself as the “nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant,’ and the Fort Wayne location marks the restaurant’s 10th location in Indiana.

“Our first nine restaurants in Indiana have been so well received by guests, and we look forward to continue growing across the area with our new Fort Wayne location,” Deviney said.

Throughout the rest of the week, Chicken Salad Chick will host other promotional giveaways to celebrate the grand opening:

April 27 – Free tote bag to first 50 customers who purchase a meal

April 28 – Free tumbler to first 50 customers who purchase a meal

April 29 – Free cooler to first 100 customers who purchase two “Large Quick Chick” meals

Chicken Salad Chick is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday.