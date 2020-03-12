Chicken chain scraps plans to open first Fort Wayne restaurant in former Bob Evans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Joella’s Hot Chicken, a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant, has scrapped plans to open its fourth Indiana location and first in Fort Wayne at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans.

In a statement, Joella’s says “Due to unforeseen construction costs, Joella’s Hot Chicken will no longer be opening its first Fort Wayne location at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd. Joella’s was excited to become part of the Fort Wayne community and will continue to search for a new site that can become a future home of Joella’s Hot Chicken in Fort Wayne.”

The Fort Wayne location would have joined two Indianapolis-area restaurants and one store in Bloomington.