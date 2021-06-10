Chicago-based popcorn startup moving to New Haven, creating up to 50 new jobs

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A gourmet popcorn and popcorn seasoning startup will now call New Haven their home.

Dell Cove Spices & More, a company originally based in Chicago, uses certified-organic spices, sugars and sea salts to produce gourmet and glueten-free popcorn seasonings. They also work with farmers across the Midwest to sustainably grow different popcorn varieties for unique food gift sets.

“New Haven is the perfect place for us to grow the company,” Dell Cove co-owner David Beets said. “It puts us much closer physically to some of the popcorn farmers in Indiana and Ohio, with whom we want to work. The fact that the city is also a major transportation hub makes it fairly simple for us to be able to bring in raw materials and helps lower freight costs.”

Dell Cove has moved into a 7,000-square-foot space in New Haven and plans to add up to 50 new jobs in sales, warehousing and shipping positions beginning this fall. Interested applicants can learn more by emailing hello@dellcovespices.com.

To learn more about Dell Cove Spices & More, visit their website.