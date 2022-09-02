FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freimann Square has gained 4 chess tables with seating on the south side of Main Street, courtesy the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

The 4 chess tables added to Freimann Square are all painted on the table and are easily accessible for players to bring their own chess pieces. Players can bike, walk, drive or ride to the park and enjoy a game of chess while enjoying a beautiful setting at the same time being served at a first come basis.

Two of the four tables have additional accessibility offering wheelchair access.

“Chess is known as the game of kings, but the great thing about chess is that it is available to just about anyone,” said Steve McDaniel, Director of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. “Now with the addition of these tables, players of all levels can enjoy friendly competition, and build a number of proven cognitive skills including healthy social relationships.”

“While playing chess isn’t a new pastime, it is seeing renewed promotion to diverse groups from local chess clubs and players. Fort Wayne Parks is happy to bring the game tables to Freimann Square.”

An event to celebrate is being planned in collaboration with local chess clubs, Take a Stan, FortChess, Three Rivers Chess and Purdue Extension later this fall.