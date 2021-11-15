Chess pros encourage Boys and Girls Club kids to take a ‘stan’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne hosted their first Take A Stan Chess Day.

The event featured three master chess players, including Justus Williams, who was the youngest African American chess master in history at the age of 12, and Chevelle Brown, successful Detroit business I Teach Chess.

Chess day was open to kids of all ages and experience levels to learn, hone their skills, and even compete for a cash prize. Plus, the chess masters said it also gives them an advantage in life.

“It allows children the opportunity, especially based on what I do, specifically, to learn to grow to fail,” Brown said. “I use the game of chess to train your mind to become critical thinkers. And, as a result, become able to solve complex problems, make wiser decisions, they go on to win at chess and at life.”

For Williams, it’s an opportunity for him to share a game that has brought him so much joy and allowed him to see the world.

“It’s a lot of mentorship going around,” said Williams, who said he started really getting into chess when he realized he could see more of the world if he got better. “That’s where my beginnings took me and now I also have a program. But we’re doing a lot of this, just teaching a lot of kids how to play chess, how to strategize how to take their time, how to plan, right, and just be able to use it in their day-to-day lives.”

Master chess player Jim Bradley, owner of Century 21 Bradley, was a guest speaker at the event.