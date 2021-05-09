Cherry Blossom Festival to be held virtually

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the pandemic’s uncertainty, the Cherry Blossom Festival will be held virtually this year.

The performance portion of the festival will be held through a YouTube live stream.

“We are going to be doing everything we’d normally do at the festival for performances, except they’re all pre taped,” said Terry O’Brien, a member of the Japanese American Association of Indiana board.

A few of the preforming artists include the Miyabi Koto Shamisen Ensemble, Story Arts Journey and Elaina Robbins. Robbins along with O’Brien will emcee the show.

“For the performance component I’ve already put together a video a trio of a song cycle called a wooden spoon, and in my knowledge this is the only video recording that exists of this piece so I’m pretty excited to be able to bring that to our audience,” said Robbins.

The festival’s virtual activities will include an animal crossing game and anime contest.

It will be held on Sunday, May 16 from noon to 5 p.m. No registration is necessary.

