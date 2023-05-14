FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Japanese culture will be celebrated at Purdue Fort Wayne. The annual Cherry Blossom Festival is moving to a new location.

Glen Nakata, Terry O’Brien, and Tali Smith stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the festival. You can see that in the interview above.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is on Saturday, May 21 at the Walb Student Union at Purdue Fort Wayne. It’s happening from 12-6 p.m. It’s free to stop by. Food, merchandise, and some games will be available for purchase. You can click here to learn more.