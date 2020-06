Authorities investigate a chemical spill at Brenntag Great Lakes at 1615 Estella Ave. on Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are on the scene of a chemical spill at a New Haven business.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that a spill was reported Brenntag Great Lakes at 1615 Estella Ave., just off Maplecrest Road near S.R. 930. Brenntag is a chemical wholesaler.

Nelson Road is closed to traffic while officials investigate.