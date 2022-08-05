FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “What restaurants or retailers would you love to see at Jefferson Pointe?,” the post asked.

In a Facebook post, Jefferson Pointe said it was looking to expand its store and restaurant offerings, and wanted its fans to weigh in on what they’d like to see.

Opinions flowed in from there.

The Cheesecake Factory with its expansive menu was a popular suggestion. The closest location is in the Fashion Mall in Indianapolis.

Home goods retailer Crate & Barrel was also widely suggested in the post’s comment section. That, too, is located in Indianapolis.

Other suggestions for possible retailers included The Disney Store, Pottery Barn, Lululemon, The Container Store, or a Lego store.

Shake Shack, Raising Cane’s, Bru Burger, Texas Roadhouse, and The Melting Pot were among the eateries pitched. Krispy Kreme, which had a stand-alone location at Jefferson Pointe years ago, was also suggested.

Jefferson Pointe officials have not said which or how many retailers or restaurants they’re hoping to add, only that they’re looking to expand their offerings.

What would you like to see at Jefferson Pointe? Weigh in here.