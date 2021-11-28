Cheers! Celebrate ‘Small Brewery Sunday’ with Auburn brewpub

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The third annual Small Brewery Sunday at Auburn Brewing Company calls on beer lovers to celebrate the positive impact that local breweries have on our communities.

The brewery invites everyone to come support from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. “Because small and independent craft breweries provide jobs, give us places to gather with friends, and keep our glasses full of delicious craft beer.”

They announced in a Facebook post they are offering 10% off of every purchase made today.

Auburn Brewing Company is located inside a 1920s-era service station at 309 N Main St. in Auburn, IN, 46706.