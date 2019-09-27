Cheering on Fort4Fitness runners; how neighborhoods do it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort4Fitness runners will hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 10K, half marathon, and marathon races and they will need all the encouragement they can get.

Many neighborhoods on the course are getting ready to cheer on runners to help them make it across the finish line.

In the 700 and 800 blocks of Oakdale Drive, the neighborhood will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland. There will be wooden Christmas trees, ribbons, bows, inflatables and even Santa will make an appearance.

“For the last four years we’ve done a Christmas theme,” said Raj Shukla, member of the Historic Oakdale Neighborhood Association. “It’s a lot of fun. Everyone comes out dressed in ugly sweaters. We have Santa Claus out here waving at all the runners which is awesome.”

Further down the course, runners will come up on the Williams Woodland Park neighborhood. Neighbors there will have a special treat for runners who make it that far.

“So coming up on the last mile, folks will start to notice people in costumes and all of that exciting stuff,” said neighbor Desiree Wiercyski. “But then, the most exciting stuff, in my opinion, is the beer shots to really fuel everyone for that last mile.”

Check out the work the neighborhoods are doing in the video above!