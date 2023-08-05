FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents will welcome over 200 artists at the local tattoo festival hosted at the Grand Wayne Center.

August 11 through the 13 featured artists will come from all over the world to participate in the Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival. More than just tattoos will be focused on as local shops and artists will have featured booths. Tattoo artists will be booked ahead of time, but walk-in appointments are also going to be offered at the event.

Tattoo competitions will happen at the end of each day, varying in category, one featuring a tattoo of the day. The event is family-friendly, but you do have to be 18 or older to get tattooed at the festival.

The cost of tickets will be $30 for a one-day admission ticket and $65 for a whole weekend pass. The festival will run from 12 pm to 10 pm Friday, 11 am to 10 pm Saturday, and 11 am to 7 pm Sunday.

For more information about the event and to purchase your tickets head to Fort Wayne Tattoo Festivals website.