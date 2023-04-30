FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is doing what it can to make a difference in the lives of Fort Wayne’s LGBTQ+ citizens. The Fort Wayne Pride Center opened last summer.

Fort Wayne Pride director Nikki Fultz stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the center. You can see that in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Pride Center opens as needed for events. It’s located at 527 West Berry Street. There are lots of different meetings you can attend at the Pride Center – and anyone is welcome. You can click here to learn more.