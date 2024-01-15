FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local lottery players, check your tickets– a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at a north Fort Wayne grocery store.

The ticket, sold at the Kroger on Dupont, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball, Hoosier Lottery announced Sunday.

The winning Powerball numbers for Jan. 13 are: 13-31-33-51-58 with the Powerball of 15.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App. The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Meanwhile, Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $88 million.