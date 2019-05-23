Check this out! CoCoRaHS Observations show a wide variety of rain this spring Video

The official observations that the National Weather Service uses come from the instruments at FWA. While it is traditional for NWS observations to be taken at places such as airports, due to the dependability of reporting data, it doesn't always paint the full picture of what the rest of the region has experienced.

One way we can see what different locations see in terms of rain is to look at CoCoRaHS observations. This is the Community Collaborative Rain Snow and Hail Network, observers are asked to report how much is in their rain gauge daily. These numbers are then plugged into a database that we can see, this is how we went about digging up some more local numbers for rainfall amounts.

We picked stations that have daily observations all the way back to the start of meteorolgical spring, which is on March 1st. Looking at data this way does lend itself to some possible error (slightly different readings, typos, etc.), so amounts could be a few hundreths off, but overall it gives a pretty good picture of what some areas have experienced. Watch the video above to see how different totals are between counties, and even cities in the same county.

If you are interested in becoming a CoCoRaHS observer, which anyone of any age can do, you can find out more information here.