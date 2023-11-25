COLUMBIA CITY, In. (WANE) – In Columbia City, beautifully decorated trees are ready for you to take in for the holiday season. And you can choose the best one.

Columbia City Connect is hosting the Walk of Trees. Niki Keister with the organization stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

You can see the Walk of Trees on Saturday, November 25 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and also on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. The trees are inside the lobby of Clugston on the Square, which is located at 108 South Chauncey Street in Columbia City. You can click here to learn more.