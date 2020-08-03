Check out the special Summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne restaurant list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Starting Wednesday, August 5, dozens of Fort Wayne restaurants will be participating in a special Summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne. It will last for twelve days, until August, 16.

During Savor Fort Wayne, participating restaurants offer three-course, value-priced menus. Due to coronavirus safety concerns, many restaurants will offer their Savor dishes to go as well.

“Although Savor Fort Wayne is traditionally held in January, we wanted encourage residents to support local restaurants during this challenging time,” explains Dan O’Connell, President and CEO of Visit Fort Wayne. “What better way to celebrate and support Fort Wayne’s outstanding restaurants than with a restaurant week!”

With safety as a priority, SavorFortWayne.com features each restaurant’s special Savor menu, in addition to their outdoor dining and carry out options.

Savor Fort Wayne restaurants include:

Check back to wane.com later in the week to see previews of what some participating restaurants will be serving.