Check out the Botanical Conservatory’s ‘Visions of the West’ exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory opened its “Visions of the West” exhibit on Saturday.

“We have a beautiful old western scene, centered around Main Street but also featuring the classic pieces of an old mining town,” said Nate Cardelli, the sales supervisor. “We wanted to go into an old western themed exhibit, and we really, really took to the idea of that old Boomtown feel because there’s so much that you can do with it.”

The exhibit also features a gemstone sluice, a mining cart and a horse stall.

Cardelli said the gemstone sluice has been “a hit with kids so far.”

Admission to the Visions of the West is included in the normal price of the conservatory, which is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

