Check it out: 122nd Fighter Wing showcases new simulation tool

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 122nd Fighter Wing showcased its new tool to show potential recruits what it is like to be part of the Indiana Air National Guard on Saturday afternoon,

“To be able to highlight some of the great airmen that are out here in those projects… some of the things that they do,” said said Technical Sergeant Seth Rodgers. “A lot of people don’t know what we do out here so it’s you know the Viper is a great way for us, you know the outside public to go look.”

The VIPER experience is designed to immerse its users with the same sights and sounds you would experience if you were training alongside actual guard members. This is done using a virtual reality headset and hand controls.

The team partnered with a local film company to grab footage of guard members going through training scenarios such as target practice, firefighting and medical training.

This simulator is believed to be the first of its kind around Indiana, according to Commander and Recruiting Officer Holly Shelton.