Check-in with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana postponed its trips, but is planning to start them back up in Spring 2021.

Honor Flight takes local veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials in the nation’s capitol.

Honor Flight is also the sponsor of WANE 15’s Veterans’ Voices special. That will air on Veterans Day, November 11th, at 7 p.m.

In it, you’ll hear stories from local veterans, plus a behind-the-scenes look at how Honor Flight works.

Honor Flight will host an online pre-show before the special airs. You can see that on its Facebook page.