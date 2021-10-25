Chateau Rehab & Healthcare Center to host Trunk or Treat event Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Chateau Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is hosting its free annual family friendly “Trunk or Treat” on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the skilled nursing facility at 6006 Brandy Chase Cove.

Trick or Treaters will be able to collect treats from decorated trunks and enjoy hot dogs, chips, hot cider and hot chocolate. The center is encouraging all children to wear costumes and bring a bag to fill.

The Chateau Rehab staff and employees from Heart to Heart Hospice will be decorating their cars for the event. There will be more than 30 candy givers, and the treats and snacks are donated by Chateau Rehab.

“We take pride in supporting the communities we serve,” said David Holbrook, administrator of Chateau Rehab. “This is a fun fall event that provides a safe environment for children. We look forward to seeing the kids in costume, and continuing this annual Halloween tradition.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call 260-486-3001. The center is encouraging trick or treaters wear face masks. The event will be held rain or shine.