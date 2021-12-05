‘Chase the Chill’ with nonprofit at winter clothing drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nonprofit driven to provide basic necessities for the community is holding a winter clothing drive downtown.

Food Not Bombs Fort Wayne is putting on the 7th annual Chase the Chill in Freimann Square from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The organization encourages those who are able to bring cozy winter gear as donations.

“There are many folks in our town without appropriate weather gear, so bring your shining face, your family, and friends and all the coats, hats, and gloves you can gather!” the nonprofit said on Facebook.

The collected clothing has in past years been hung on trees, light poles and other handy public spaces. This year the organization will instead be collecting all the clothing in bins after past issues of wet clothes due to snow and rain.

The organization said they will still hang a few items on trees to keep the sentiment of Chase the Chill alive.

Chase the Chill is an annual event that distributes hats, gloves, and coats in public places so that those in need, regardless of income and without any qualifiers, can help themselves.

It all began in the fall of 2010, hanging scarfs on trees, bridges, walkways, signs, and other public locations in Pennsylvania.

Food Not Bombs Fort Wayne comes to Freimann Square every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., serving free food and groceries to anyone.