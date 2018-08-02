Chase ends in retention pond; 3 arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STURGIS, Mich. (WANE) - Three Indiana men were arrested Wednesday night after reportedly taking police on a three-county chase from a fast food drive-through to a Michigan retention pond.

Around 10:30 p.m. Steuben County Deputies were called to the Wendy’s restaurant at the Pilot truck stop at 6900 N. Old 27 in Steuben County on a report of three intoxicated people in a Pontiac in the drive-thru. When deputies arrived in the area, they found the vehicle heading southbound on Old 27 and then onto C.R. 700 North, according to a police report.

A sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over the vehicle - a 2003 Pontiac - after it reportedly committed several traffic violations, but it did not stop and instead led deputies into Lagrange County and eventually into Sturgis, Michigan, the report said.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed through a gate and drove into a retention pond at the Sturgis Michigan Waste Water Treatment Plant, police said. No one was hurt.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Travis Fitch of Fremont. The passengers were identified as James Scott, 41, of Kendallville and Brandon Shockley, 30, of Muncie.

The Pontiac turned out to be reported stolen out of Hillsdale, Michigan.

Inside the vehicle, police found methamphetamine, marijuana and open containers, according to police.

All three occupants were arrested on charges ranging from fleeing and eluding to possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.

