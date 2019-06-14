Chase after gunfire ends in crash; suspects arrested at zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were arrested after an incident that ended in the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

According to Fort Wayne police, people in two cars were chasing and shooting at each other near Wells Street and Fernhill Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Friday. One of the vehicles crashed into a telephone pole in the 3400 block of Wells Street and two suspects fled into the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Parts of the zoo were evacuated as police apprehended two of the suspects, Matthew Fox Jr., 27, and Jontra Clark, 24.

Police say they recovered two handguns, over 19 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

Fox is facing multiple charges including Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Carrying a Handgun without a License, and Criminal Recklessness for shooting a firearm.

Clark is also facing charges for Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Carrying a Handgun without a License, and Criminal Recklessness for shooting a firearm.

The third person arrested in the incident was 23-year-old Travis Ladd. He is facing charges for Carrying a Handgun without a License and Criminal Recklessness.

The investigation is on-going.