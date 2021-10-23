Charlie the dog enjoys a barking good birthday party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry is hosting a birthday party for the shop dog, Charlie, that benefits the pantry.

With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance of Rich’s Auto Center, guests can be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service.

There are refreshments and cake for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area.

The Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet– and maybe even find their forever family. Pet-related vendors will be in attendance along with Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry merchandise.

This fundraiser is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry Facebook page.