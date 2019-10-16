Charity donates 800 pairs of shoes to Prince Chapman Academy students

The Changing Footprints organization donated more than 800 pairs of shoes to students at Prince Chapman Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

The Changing Footprints organization on Wednesday donated more than 800 pairs of shoes to students at Prince Chapman Academy at 4808 E. Paulding Road.

Changing Footprints works to provide shoes to “homeless, disaster-stricken, and underprivileged people at home and abroad, regardless of race, religion, gender, or ethnicity.” The organization collects and distributes donated shoes.

“This is so exciting,” said Pat McCann, principal of Prince Chapman Academy. “Our students and their families certainly appreciate this very generous donation and we are thankful.”