Charitable foundation launches Women and Girls’ Study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne launched The Women and Girls’ Study of Greater Fort Wayne during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The Community Foundation has enlisted the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute to lead the study. At the recommendation of the Community Research Institute, the Community Foundation has funded and spent the last several months in the Discovery Phase of this multi-phase approach and has identified five priority areas:

Employment, Education and Training

Personal Safety

Caregiving

Healthcare

Girls

According to The Community Foundation, since 1974, Indiana has continued to rank toward the bottom in the country on women’s and girls’ specific issues. The last study conducted for the Allen County community specific to women’s and girls’ issues was commissioned by Fort Wayne Mayor Ivan Lebamoff that same year.

“We at the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne believe that we need a clear understanding of where Fort Wayne and Allen County are on key issues affecting the women and girls in our community. With women making up 51% of Indiana’s population, we know that women’s issues are community issues – that when women succeed, a whole community succeeds.” Alison Gerardot, Vice President of Philanthropic Services

Through the commission of this study the Community Foundation hopes to use the study data to work with others to support regional goals, to empower a currently under served demographic in the community and to be a leader in the state of Indiana in narrowing the opportunity gap for women.