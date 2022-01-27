Charitable foundation celebrates 100 years with new brand, surprise grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) To mark its 100th anniversary, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne made several announcements Thursday morning about the charitable organization’s future at a press conference.

The Community Foundation revealed a new brand logo that reflects the last 100 years and the next 100 years.

“We are excited to have a brand that encompasses the last 100 years and the impact we have had on the community while also launching us into the next 100 years,” said Meg Saxman, Director of Marketing and Communications. “We are grateful for the partnerships of One Lucky Guitar and With a PH Digital who have helped us create our new brand identity and tell our story.”

In celebration of the 100th anniversary, the Community Foundation announced five Legacy Partners and awarded them $20,000 each, totaling $100,000! The Legacy Partners are Audiences Unlimited, ACRES Land Trust, The League, The Literacy Alliance, and Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection. Each organization aligns with a pillar of the Community Foundation’s newly launched Vision Plan and each has been a grantee of the community foundation for 20 years or more.

The Community Foundation also announced the Pioneer Grant Opportunity: Because We Love Our Community Grants, a new grantmaking program for 2022 focused on finding new nonprofits and groups to fund grassroots efforts in our community. The application will open March 1, 2022. More information on this can be found at cfgfw.org.



It also launched the Vision Plan, an all-encompassing plan for the Community Foundation’s vision for the community. Focused on the wellbeing of our community, 5 strategic pillars make up the focus for the Community Foundation: Connected Community, Inspiring Places, Everyone’s Economy, Lifelong Learning, and Healthy Mind and Body. Through these pillars, the Community Foundation will focus on creating change through education, research, collaboration, and funding.







