Charis House receives $1 million ‘boost’ to help women and children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “significant boost” of more than $1 million will help Charis House continue to offer real change to the women and children they serve to overcome homelessness.

The building at 431 Fairmount Place will be called “The Gladys & Carolyn C. Wolf Charis House” in honor of donor Paul Wolf’s mother and wife. The naming event took place Thursday before clients, employees and invited guests.

“It is a significant boost. When we built Charis House in 2010, we still had about a million dollars that we needed to raise,” said Rescue Mission CEO Rev. Donovan Coley. Charis House is included in the Rescue Mission’s ministry.

“It’s marvelous,” said Carolyn Wolf after hearing the story of a woman who went from homeless to selling homes with the help of Charis House. “It just shows what can be done with the proper facilities and the proper money and everything working for them. The program is just outstanding. It’s not just ‘come on in, have a bed to sleep in, and goodbye in the morning.’ They have such a wonderful program going.”

Last year, Wolf donated more than two million dollars for the naming rights of the new men’s shelter and offices at 404. E. Washington Blvd. Sixty year ago, Wolf was the banker who wrote the loan for the Rescue Mission building on Superior Street.

Paul and Carolyn Wolf

“The other banks turned them down but I thought this is a good thing. It’s a good cause. It’s religious and it was beneficial to the community,” Wolf said.

“I’m not a believer in inheritance,” he added. “Put the money to use in the community where you earned your money.”

According to the Rescue Mission website, Charis House is for women and children experiencing a homeless crisis. Their restorative programs equip women to find jobs and housing, navigate life’s challenges, experience emotional stability, and grow in their relationship with Christ. Because the goal is not just to live life, but to thrive.

Learn more at the Rescue Mission website.