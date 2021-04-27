Charges dropped for man accused of fatally shooting 1, injuring 2 in 2020

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Charges of murder, criminal recklessness and more have been dropped for a man accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others in July 2020.

The trial for 28-year-old Darrius Holliness was set to begin on Tuesday. According to court documents, the charges have been dropped.

Darrius Holliness, 28

“We knew this was a challenging case when we filed it,” said Chief Counsel Thomas Chaille. “We cannot discuss specific evidence but recent developments made it impossible to prove our charges beyond a reasonable doubt at this time. As a result we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to dismiss the case. “

The fatal shooting occurred on July 26, 2020 in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street just before 4 a.m. at a large gathering with upwards of about 100 people.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Frederick D. Sanders of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Sanders died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Two other victims were transported to an area hospital. Police said they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what is next in the case.

