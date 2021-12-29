Charges dropped for Fort Wayne man linked to fatal 2020 shooting

Sedrick Williams was charged after an Indianapolis man was killed on Jan. 7

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A judge has dismissed charges for a Fort Wayne man who was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in January 2020.

Sedrick Williams, 28, of Fort Wayne was charged with murder and a related firearm charge for the Jan. 7 shooting death of Marlon Lee Kimbrough, 40, of Indianapolis.

Just after 9 a.m. that day, railroad workers called police after finding a man down near the railroad tracks in the area of Meyer Road and Oxford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said later that Kimbrough died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the county’s first of the year.

Fort Wayne Police said that Williams was identified as a suspect in the killing early on. He was arrested, though, on an unrelated parole violation by U.S. Marshals last year.

Allen County Judge David Zent dismissed both the murder and firearm charges on Wednesday.