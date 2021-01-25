Charge against Fort Wayne Philharmonic dropped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of dispute, a charge against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has been dropped.

Musicians and the organization are in the middle of contract negotiations after the organization said it’s facing a nearly $2 million loss in revenue due of the COVID-19 pandemic and furloughed musicians in July.

On Friday, the National Labor Relations Board dismissed an Unfair Labor Practice charge filed against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic by the American Federation of Musicians and Fort Wayne Musicians Association.

The charge alleged that the Philharmonic violated the National Labor Relations Act with when it furloughed the Philharmonic musicians. However, the board found that the Philharmonic had acted within its rights.