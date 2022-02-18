FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s everyone’s least favorite season: pot hole season. As Fort Wayne city workers are out trying to fill pot holes, they sometimes find themselves having to fill the same pot holes over and over.

WANE 15 met up with several workers on East State Boulevard on Friday and spoke to Assistant Street Commissioner for the city of Fort Wayne, Trent Hogue.

Hogue said they see the same holes they’ve already filled start to break apart when the there’s freezes and then everything thaws out.

“We ask for a little patience. We don’t always see them first,” Hogue said. “Sometimes, the citizen sees them first. So, yeah we get out and we fill out. If it rains or if it thaws and freezes and thaws again then we have the same issue.”

Unfortunately, waiting until spring and the cold isn’t a factor isn’t an option. Crews keep on filling the holes when weather permits because they want to avoid any potential damage to people’s cars.

“We take it very seriously. Like you said, we drive the same streets that everybody else drives on. So, we don’t want our cars damaged as well as we don’t want anyone else’s damaged,” Hogue said.

City workers will be filling pot holes into Friday night and then all of Saturday and Sunday.