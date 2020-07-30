Changes made to Huntington ball fields in response to pandemic

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Huntington Parks and Recreation Department has made changes to the ball fields at city parks to encourage people to social distance.

The changes include the removal of benches from dugouts and the bleachers around home plate. Huntington Parks and Recreation is asking that players social distance and that those viewing the games bring their own seating.

“The benches being removed just discourages, kind of congregating. It also prevents touching the same hard surface as someone else. The bleachers presented something that is a hard surface that multiple people will touch. So if we don’t have them, then we don’t need to regulate people sitting in them,” said Steven Yoder, Superintendent, Huntington Parks and Recreation.

The changes to the fields were made ahead of upcoming adult softball league play. Huntington Parks and Recreation worked with the teams in the league to find solutions that would allow the season to begin safely.

Yoder says that Huntington Parks and Recreation will wait for the all clear from Governor Holcomb before replacing benches and bleachers. Ultimately, Yoder hopes to keep park events going as long as it is safe to do so.

“Taking the precautions that we have, allows us to provide a quality program throughout the community. We’re trying to reach out and do things that is safe for everyone,” said Yoder.

Outside of the changes made to the baseball and softball fields, the Huntington Parks and Recreation Department is sanitizing other park facilities twice a day to ensure safety.