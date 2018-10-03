Changes coming to the City Exchange Shops downtown Video Video

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - The City Exchange shops opened 3 years ago, and now general manager Jack Ellsworth says it is time for some changes.

In January the 14 small shops, will become 4 bigger shops.

The final decision has not been made on which 4 stores will remain, and grow into the spots.

Jack Ellsworth thinks this will be good for the mini mall that began as a spot for businesses to either grow or expand. Ellsworth said, "This was a way to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start a business and thrive in downtown Fort Wayne."

Since the trend of shopping local has grown, this is a good way for people downtown to have local option.

Ellsworth told Wane 15 News that his customers at Valontine have been very pleased by the amount of local merchandise. Ellsworth said, "More Fort Wayne pride and more just basic Indiana pride has kinda been showcased here and it's evident that people are wanting to stay."

The stops will still be open for the holidays. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.