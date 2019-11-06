Changes coming to Allen County Public Library’s website

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library’s website is about to undergo a major makeover. On Monday, November 11th, the library will introduce upgraded technology that will “allow the library and community to better connect with each other, while providing an enhanced user experience.”

However, this means users of the website will need to make some changes, too.

The library says the new platform, Wise, will mean you’ll need to make a new username and password on the new ACPL website, in order to use ACPL Mobile. You’ll also need to update your app on your phone.

You can click here for the library’s instructions on the change.

WANE 15 will have more on features of the new website, and what you can expect with the app when Wise goes live.