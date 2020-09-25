Changes coming for nursing homes during Stage 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the state moves into Stage 5, nursing homes will be required to offer visitation opportunities after months of saying “no visitors.”

Heritage Pointe of Huntington’s Executive Director Jodie Stanley says one of the biggest misconceptions about moving to Stage 5 is that assisted living facilities will be open again.

Stanley says outdoor visitation will continue as it has, but visitors will still not be allowed inside their facility. This has been one of the most unfortunate parts of the COVID-19 Pandemic for residents.

“Just seeing how our residents miss their family. You know, they miss that opportunity to bring someone into their room, sit down on the couch, you know, have a snack together, and you know, that opportunity’s not there right now, so I feel like that’s one of the biggest ways it’s impacted us,” Stanley says.

Heritage Pointe has not seen any resident cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.