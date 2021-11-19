ChangeMakers react to Rittenhouse verdict

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, WANE 15 reached out to the ChangeMakers to get their reaction.

The ChangeMakers were started after protests broke out in Fort Wayne in May of 2020 in response to the murder of George Floyd. Organizers say they aren’t surprised by Friday’s outcome, but are concerned about what this could mean for people at future protests.

“It does make me angry because I feel like this might open the door for people to take it upon themselves to incite violence and then take it into their own hands.” Alisha Rauch

“We need to figure out how we can protect our protesters and our right to protest. Because right now, I don’t even feel safe standing on a corner protesting because the message that was sent today was dangerous. And it expressed that it’s okay to go and kill a protester just because you disagree.” Daylana Saunders

Organizers added that they believe part of the solution is to encourage more diversity within in the legal system.