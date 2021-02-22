Change Makers Fort Wayne calls for change after triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, IND (WANE) — In the wake of last week’s shooting that left two Black teens dead and one in critical condition, a local activist organization is speaking out. Their hope is to bring change and make sure the shooter faces complete prosecution.

Change Makers Fort Wayne is a group of community members who say they are committed to uplifting the voices and concerns of the Black community. Monday night they released four demands for the Allen County prosecutor’s office:

A fair and thorough investigation into the incident. This includes full transparency,

a release of statements, interviews, records, all video footage, recordings, and

911 calls. The investigation reflects the fact that Joseph Bossard likely acted within his own

racial bias. That there be no offering of plea deals. That Joseph Bossard is charged with two counts of murder and one count

of attempted murder and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

According to police, last Wednesday Bossard got into a confrontation at a gas station, went home, grabbed a gun, returned to the gas station and shot three men.

Bossard is expected to appear Tuesday via Zoom for a hearing.

The group say they are planning to attend the hearing to support the family.