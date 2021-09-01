Champions serving East Noble elementary students with before, after school care

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Providing before and after school care can be challenging for both parents and schools. At East Noble schools, the district hopes to alleviate those challenges for elementary students and their parents by partnering with a nationally recognized before- and after-care organization.

Champions, an out-of-school care organization, provides before- and after-school care, along with pre-K services for elementary students in the district. Currently, Champions hosts their services at two elementary schools in the district – Avilla and North Side.

Prior to this partnership, East Noble elementary students were bused to before and after care locations outside of school. The back-and-forth could be exhausting for students especially if it takes time for them to adjust to transitions. By bringing these services to the schools themselves, students have a consistent environment where they can learn and play throughout the week.

“Being able to just walk to the cafeteria, an environment that they are already familiar with and get that extended care, just makes it a lot easier for them,” said Jami Hall, the site director for Champions.

While Champions has over 600 sites nationwide, this partnership with East Noble schools is the first in Indiana. Hall hopes this partnership with East Noble schools will lead to other opportunities to help elementary students throughout the state.

East Noble families who are interested in registering their children for these before- and after-school care programs can visit Champions’ website. Parents who need financial assistance with affording before or after-school care can also learn more information on the website.