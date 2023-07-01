FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival starts in less than a week. One of the annual affiliated events is the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s Chalk Walk.

Fort Wayne Museum of Art Vice President Amanda Shepard stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Chalk Walk will be happening from Saturday, July 8 until Sunday, July 9. Hours for Saturday are 9 a.m. until sundown, then on Sunday from 11 a.m. until sundown. The Chalk Walk can be found along Main Street, outside the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. You can click here to learn more.