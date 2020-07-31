Chalk Walk moves to your home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Typically at the Three Rivers Festival, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s annual Chalk Walk is at a different location this year. And it will make it easier for you to participate.

Chalk Walk at Home is going on now until August 2nd. Instead of gathering is a large crowd, Chalk Walk at Home will have participants create chalk art on their sidewalks or driveways.

The participants will have their creations posted by the Fort Wayne Museum of Art for prizes.

You must register for the contest. You can learn more by clicking here.