Ceruti’s sues Gov. Holcomb, Allen County Health Department over pandemic restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne catering company Ceruti’s Catering Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the Allen County Health Department, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state of Indiana.

According to court documents filed this week in Allen Superior Court, Joe Ceruti, owner of Ceruti’s Catering Inc., is suing for damages and injunctive relief. This all came about, Ceruti’s alleges, of the limited capacity restrictions against banquet halls and catering companies.

Tensions were brewing back in February when WANE 15 first reported on the frustrations and struggles from banquet hall and catering company owners, now a month later the tension has come to a boil.

In his original interview, Ceruti said one of his biggest concerns is that no one from the state or Allen County met with banquet hall owners before making the restrictions. He added that the catering and banquet industry is “kind of missed”.

In the formal complaint it states “Ceruti has been discriminated against in all 5 stages.” When he originally spoke to WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee, he said he didn’t understand how restaurants could operate at a higher capacity, when his larger facility gives people more space to social distance, with less of a turnaround compared to a restaurant.

Allen County’s Health commissioner did address why the restrictions are set this way.

“They are treated differently largely because the function is different. When you talk about a banquet hall or other gatherings the idea of many of those is to socialize and to get together with the entire group. With a restaurant socializing at your own table,” Dr. Sutter explained in an interview back in February.

When asked for a statement on the pending lawsuit, the Allen County Health Department stated, “We are aware of the lawsuit but do not discuss pending litigation”.

Court documents state that Ceruti’s Catering Inc. lost 49 events last March and April, due to cancellation resulting in a substantial loss of revenue, food, and products, in which Ceurti blames Governor Holcomb’s executive order.

In a statement provided to WANE 15, Gov. Holcomb said, “We do our homework before we create executive orders. I’m confident in my authority to set in place requirements that save Hoosier lives.”