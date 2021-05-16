Ceruti’s hosts all-stop shop for brides at Spring Bridal Spectacular

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ceruti’s Fort Wayne Catering hosted an all-stop shop for brides looking to organize their weddings at the Spring Bridal Spectacular event on Sunday afternoon.

Tracy Sweeney, event promoter, shared with enthusiasm about the vendors and services at the event, “We had a lot of vendors that were here to help our brides plan the wedding of their dreams. We had chocolate fountains, we had wedding dresses and tuxedos, invitations, photo booths and photographers, honeymoon planners. Just a lot of great things!”

There was a great turnout at the event as many brides were eager to plan their weddings this year. The Spring Bridal Spectacular will be returning for the fall season in October.