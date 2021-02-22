Certified Navigators available to help Hoosiers through Health Insurance Marketplace

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers have another opportunity to purchase health insurance after President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 28 to reopen enrollment on the Federal Marketplace. The special enrollment period is open through May 15.

Covering Kids and Families (CKF) of Brightpoint announced Monday that it has certified Navigators who can help review options and guide consumers through the enrollment process.

“We are here to help with free, unbiased assistance,” says Amanda Chappell, program manager of Covering Kids and Families of Brightpoint. “And the majority of Hoosiers who apply will qualify for reduced premium costs making a Marketplace plan an affordable option.”

For those who are not sure what they need or which programs they qualify for, CKF of Brightpoint said it offers assistance choosing from a wide variety of coverage options. Help is also available for those who already have healthcare coverage, but need help using and keeping it.

The organization said there are two types of appointments available: virtual and in-person assistance with appropriate safety precautions.

To make an appointment in northeast Indiana, contact Covering Kids and Families of Brightpoint at www.mybrightpoint.org/ckf or 1-800-589-2264.