Central Noble Schools bus with students aboard tips over

WOLFLAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A Central Noble Schools bus with students aboard went off South Wolf Lake Road and tipped Tuesday morning.

None of the 30 students aboard Bus 17 were seriously hurt, though three suffered minor injuries, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15.

A Central Noble Schools bus crashed along Wolf Lake Road on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

The incident happened just before 8:45 a.m. at South Wolf Lake Road and C.R. 100 South, near Pleasant Lake. The county EMA sent an alert for motorists to avoid the area.

At the scene, the school bus was off the roadway on its side. It’s not clear how the crash happened.

Students on the bus were wearing seatbelts, the sheriff’s department said.

The students were taken safely to school afterward.

The bus was flipped back upright around 9:30 a.m.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.