FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A show for all to enjoy is headed to Fort Wayne Thursday. Turnstone is hosting the Center Stage Talent Show.

It’s a first of its kind here in Fort Wayne. Organizers say it’s a way for all people with and without disabilities to perform and show off their hidden skills.

Presented by Sweetwater at the Clyde Theater, proceeds will support Turnstone Center’s mission of empowering people with disabilities.

There’s still tickets available for purchase. Find the link to that here.