Center for Nonviolence celebrates 40 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Center for Nonviolence is celebrating 40 years of service. It’s hosting a couple of events to mark the occasion.

The community celebration is on August 24th from 5 to 8 p.m. It will be at Junk Ditch Brewing Company, and it will feature a variety of food trucks. T-shirts and bags will be for sale to help the center’s mission.

On August 26th, the center is hosting a celebration dinner at Proximo. That starts at 6:30 p.m., and reservations are required. The dinner features a 4-course meal and live auction. Reservations are $100 per person or $175 for two people. Space is limited.

The Center for Nonviolence “provides education, support, and advocacy to end domestic and other forms of violence while modeling equality and power sharing.”